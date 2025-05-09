Letters from an American

Phil Balla
1h

Yes, a decent American now on the world stage, counter to the U.S. White House criminal.

And as we have the new Pope Leo – from Chicago and two years in the slums of Peru – let’s celebrate how decency means openness. For instance, to Japan.

“A Japanese sentence is often as mongrel as a Japanese street. While walking through a shopping arcade in Osaka – here a tatami tearoom, there a French café, in between a McDonald’s – you’ll notice Chinese characters, known as kanji, on many storefront signs. Elsewhere are words written in a simplified Japanese syllabary (hiragana), and also in another syllabary (katakana), generally used for transliterating foreign terms; . . .. You’ll even come across Roman letters, as well as Arabic numerals, making for a mixture drawn from many places that remains exclusively Japanese.”

The above quotation comes from the first words in a piece by Pico Iyer in The New York Times Style Magazine, “J Is for JAPAN,” April 27, 2025.

I quote Mr. Iyer partly to note the larger wisdom in his piece, on how a vibrant culture will of course show openness to “others” – embrace others wisely.

I also quote him to distinguish decency from the virulence now ruling U.S., Russian, Hungarian, North Korean, Iranian, Saudi, and Israeli cultures – all vying for today’s most demeaning, despicable views of “others”: immigrants, gays, women outside the home, and foreign and domestic workers kept destitute for billionaires.

An embittered, noxious world our overlords now rule, one which Heather’s readers may take comfort in knowing also has islands of decency, from sentences or streets in Japan, to our new Pope Leo in Rome.

Richard K. Payne
1h

What a wonderfully unexpected source for hope.

