Letters from an American

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Susan Rohrbach's avatar
Susan Rohrbach
1h

A rare complaint—"...the administration has been badly off the mark in its public statements about the war" should read "the administration has lied about the war."

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Albert R. Killackey, Esq.'s avatar
Albert R. Killackey, Esq.
1hEdited

In the matter of Gerrymandering. When the votes of a group are neutralized that neutralizes the vote of every individual within that group. When the target is African American men and women it is a Constitutional violation of the 15th and 19th Amendments, it is disenfranchisement. It is deeply rooted in the same hate, bigotry and contempt that divided the United States into the Civil War in which the South lost. Moreover, to be respected the rule of law requires stability, if change is to occur it must be gradual over time. That is the reason behind lifetime appointments in the federal judiciary and a decade between each census. Gerrymandering by it’s nature creates an unstable pendulum swing of frequent and untried changes in laws and politics every time a different political party gains power in a State Legislature. The Citizens United lie is based in the corporate personhood lie created by the Court in 1886 during rapid corporate expansion of the Industrial Revolution era. The result is the creation of a King who has the power to remove those who dare to not be loyal to him. IOW, once the mega-rich win the White Caste they will enforce loyalty to their King as it is in their financial interest to do so. The Roberts Six are the authors of the corporate takeover of America, UnitedWeAmend.org.

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