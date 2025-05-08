Letters from an American

Kathleen M Kendrick
1h

This is all so alarming. These things they’re working so hard on have nothing to do with quality of life or being human on this planet. And they’re highly polluting. Thank you, Heather, for being willing to wade into this muck

to keep us updated.

5 replies
Linda H
1hEdited

Musk and Trump think that any money spent on our schools, health care, infrastructure, etc is waste, fraud and abuse because they think all the money belongs to them. They themselves, if they were all alone, with no one to work in their businesses or buy their products or pay taxes, would be poor indeed. We the people generate wealth, and that money needs to benefit all of us, and not line their pockets or fulfill their crazy techno dreams.

48 more comments...

