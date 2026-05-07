Letters from an American

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Mojave Rich's avatar
Mojave Rich
1h

The corruption, lying and secrecy is nauseating. So grateful you are documenting it so that they can all be brought before the bar of justice. May that day come soon.

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
1h

trump AND his GOP maga cult regime WILL stick around as long as they can still squeeze another nickel out of the American Treasury and the American taxpayers...

Because that's what GRIFTERS do!!

SAVE AMERICA!!

SAVE DEMOCRACY!!!

VOTE 'EM ALL OUT!!

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