Letters from an American

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Steve Brant's avatar
Steve Brant
3h

Also… “No taxation without representation!” … maybe we really should Shut The Country Down! #NationalStrike

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
3h

Charming how easily congressional Republicans enable Donald’s police state.

By simple reconciliation – that is, no Dem votes needed – Republicans can now fund (for a billion taxpayer dollars) his ego-solidifying ballroom in all its gold and gilt, and his ICE and CBP private armies of murderers and warrantless breakers-down-of-doors needing to kill elections and imprison millions in U.S. concentration camps so easily funded.

Charming because in her podcast today Heather expressed the anger gnawing at her as this open lawlessness just builds, continues, worsens.

And why not? Putin can do it and does do it (in the countries he’s invaded and in Russia by the dissidents he’s murdered). Mohammed bin Salman can do it (in Saudi Arabia and other countries whose expat Saudi journalists he has murdered and cut up by hacksaws). Netanyahu can do it in the West Bank, Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and Iran, too (thank you AIPAC ally U.S. arms). Xi can. Erdogan. Kim. Sisi. Bukele. Milei. All the best dictators and nationalist murderers.

Of course he’s got to kill U.S. elections. There’s a war on – more schools full of Iranian girls needing slaughter.

More millions of Americans needing to be taken off health care. Denied nutrition programs. Shafted by rising gas, diesel, and groceries.

Might Republican incompetence, sycophancy, cowardice, and corruption dissolve them all before their arriving police state?

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