Letters from an American

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
3h

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress - Be LOUD. Trump is an embarrassment and dangerous for our country 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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Georgia Fisanick's avatar
Georgia Fisanick
3hEdited

Yesterday I read Dan Rather's moving account of his time as a young journalist covering the Civil Rights movement and the enactment of the Voting Rights Act.

https://steady.substack.com/p/racism-is-alive-and-unwell

I remember the sixties. I am disgusted by the SCOTUS ruling in Louisiana v. Callais and the immediate racist response in red states to redistrict before the midterms to discount the black vote.

The white “Christian Nationalists”, the KKK in plain clothes in our country, cannot be allowed to undo 6 decades of progress.

We have six months until the midterms, during which we have to be laser-focused on defending the right to vote, which is so clearly under attack. Like in Hungary, this is the battleground for change. They won. SO CAN WE!

There are many, many things we urgently need to change in this country, but they all have one thing in common. They can’t be changed unless we get control of Congress at the midterms. Protecting the vote has to be our priority.

There is a lot EACH OF US can do:

1. Join and donate to organizations to make sure every eligible person is registered. Help them with registration drives.

2. Start now to help people you know get registered and get to the polls for the primaries.

3. Check where your local polling place is, especially if there has been or will be redistricting in your state. Be sure you know what district you are in and who the candidates are, and start researching them now.

4. Organize rides to vote for the primaries, especially in areas where redistricting is affecting polling locations.

5. Go online to check that you are registered and have not been purged from the voter rolls. Check again in three months and again two weeks before election day.

6. If you changed your name at any time, make sure that your voter registration name and your legal name are IDENTICAL. This is most likely to affect women who changed their names upon marriage but did not file for a legal name change.

7. Start talking to your neighbors about obtaining documents that meet the requirements of the SAVE America Act to prove citizenship for registration and, potentially, voting. In desperation, in the fall, the Republicans could ditch the filibuster in the Senate and pass the act. If states are redistricting this close to primaries to discount the vote of minorities, they can pass SAVE America at the last minute to demand documentation like certified birth certificates or passports that you can’t get in time. SCOTUS will not rule that it is unconstitutional; the proof is in Callais.

8. Even if the SAVE America Act is not passed nationally, red states can pass cloned versions. The Heritage Foundation has been pushing model legislation for “election integrity” in the states, and many have passed voter suppression laws. Call your local Board of Elections to check the registration and voting requirements for the primaries and check on the progress of legislation in your state.

9. Write to your state representatives about the need to protect the vote in your state. Do it even if you are in a red state that is redistricting, so that they know that there is committed opposition.

Understand that we are at the last line of defense for our democracy: OUR VOTE. Congress has failed us. SCOTUS has failed us. We cannot fail each other and our future.

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