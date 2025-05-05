Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
1h

I never thought our country could come to this. It makes me terribly sad to see how manipulated our citizens have been. I’m still hoping we can recover from this and have not given up, yet. Thank you for keeping us sane.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ned McDoodle's avatar
Ned McDoodle
1hEdited

Not a confederacy but a conspiracy of dunces. Fifty years ago. Nixon fell; so will Trump.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7324841091336183808/

Kennedy does make a point that diet is important; but as an active complement to vaccines, not as a substitute for them. Impeach and remove Trump, Vance and the rest of team treason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
79 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture