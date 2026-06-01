Letters from an American

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Mojave Rich's avatar
Mojave Rich
25m

Four long years later she was right. We can begin to end the abuse and corruption if enough of us vote in November.

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Maryanne Shanahan's avatar
Maryanne Shanahan
22m

Margaret Chase Smith's Five Principles (1947)

Principle 1 — Respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. Public officials must honor constitutional limits and legal processes rather than resorting to intimidation or extra-legal pressure.

Principle 2 — Respect for the right of all citizens to criticize. Citizens and elected officials must be free to speak and criticize government without fear of reprisal.

Principle 3 — The right to hold unpopular beliefs. Individuals should be allowed private beliefs or opinions without being punished or denied civil liberties.

Principle 4 — The right to protest. Peaceful protest and expression of dissent are legitimate parts of democratic life.

Principle 5 — The right to a fair trial and due process. Accused persons must receive fair hearings and be judged on evidence, not political accusation or innuendo.

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