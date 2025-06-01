Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
3h

Thank you, Heather for singling out Margaret Chase Smith, one of the smartest people ever in Congress. If it hadn’t been for her husband dying, I am not certain we would have ever witnessed her abilities but when he became ill, he told friends in the House that only she knew how to carry out his plans and idea. She was elected to Congress from Maine. Too bad Susan Collins never adopted Smith’s style in working across the aisle, effectively. She knew then that dictatorship could happen and she wasn’t going to stand there and do nothing. Too bad the people in the Republican Party do not have the temerity as Margaret Chase Smith had.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
3hEdited

As Booker said - “…we are not going to see change in Washington unless more of us have said enough.” So demand it. Call. Write. Email. Over and over!

Use/share this spreadsheet as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to your own reps, as well as those in other states on a specific committee important to a topic you’re sharing. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.” 

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit?usp=drivesdk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
85 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture