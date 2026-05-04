Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
6h

Mr. Trump's dementia becomes more apparent with each passing day. And yet they are busily remaking DC, America, and the world like a regime that has no worries about the midterms. And THAT should worry all of us.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
5hEdited

Heather documents the madness and the megalomania, rather than burying it under “policy” or some other meaningless category the way too many still do. True prophets don’t sugar-coat the truth.

We’ve had bad leaders before, been ruled by bad parties before. But never have the two been so crystallized together in a single, deranged, cruel, criminal union like this.

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