Letters from an American

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
4hEdited

Can we now assume that the only remaining Trump supporters are a combination of “true believers” Q Anon and conspiracy freaks, wannabe alpha males, Christian nationalists, and the most uneducated, hateful and racist amongst us? Hitler had similar a similar mix of hard core supporters before he shot himself in his bunker.

No wonder Trump is rushing the construct his new bunker, to be buried like the Pharos of old with the wealth of Egypt but this time the United States . Trump’s sons will want the rest.

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
4hEdited

What a sh"t show Heather chronicles today.

But we can simplify it. Just note: Two Americas. Two stories.

In one America – that of money, where the rich occupy the bigger and growing side of the wealth gap – the stock market booms. The rich fatten on more and more shares of techie stock, especially that of data centers and AI. These are the most cynical of Americans, the most dehumanized, all seeing life as nothing more than abstractions, numbers, quantities.

In the other America decent citizens fight the ICE and CBP thug police. And many others defend their neighbors of color being arrested and thrown into black hole concentration camps, where the purpose of remorselessly bad food, overcrowding, and zero medical attention is just part of criminal Donald’s torture campaign of white supremacists pushing return to Jim Crow America.

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