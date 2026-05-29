Letters from an American

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
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E. Jean Carroll took criminal/rapist Donald to court twice and she won twice.

The two juries ordered Donald to pay her tens of millions, which Donald, who does not believe in law, has been refusing to pay.

But he does believe in law as an instrument to terrorize decent citizens. But this is an old story – criminal/rapist Donald repeating himself. So in order to see behind these repetitions, I’d like to return to something Heather said in hers yesterday.

This, the menace of the southern enslavers in the 1850s, and the emergence of Jim Crow in the 1870s, has appeared – or reappeared – often in Heather’s. History is never past. It abides, as the conceits of the enslavers yet spur billionaires pushing their wealth gap, as Jim Crow conceits further embolden today’s white supremacists, by Republicans killing voting rights of people of color, or by justices of the Long Dong Clarence court protecting today’s dark money.

I’ve also been reading Nabokov’s “Pnin” (first time). His examination of an artist in it also reminds us how, in our looking at what seems simple in front of us may teem with many other vitalities, from air in motion to reflections of light.

And yet we have elites lying to us, denying any roles for the complicated so we see only as simply as they do. These elites may be those like criminal/rapist Donald, who for years indulged spurious lawsuits. They may be those who measure life only by abstraction, commodification, and numbers, or those for whom all questions A)-B)-C)-D) always admit but one correct answer.

For more on elites routinely lying – and damaging many – see Barbara Ehrenreich’s “Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting by in America”; Arlie Russell Hochschild’s “Stolen Pride,” Jane Mayer’s “Dark Money,” George Packer’s “The Unwinding,” Diane Ravitch’s “The Language Police,” Sarah Smarsh’s “Bone of the Bone,” Matt Stoller’s “Goliath: The Hundred-year War between Monopoly Power and Democracy,” and Sheldon Whitehouse’s “The Scheme.”

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
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Of course they’re manipulating the judicial system. They’ll manipulate everybody and every system possible. Everyone, speak up so this madness of a reality stops!

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress - Be LOUD. Trump/the administration is dangerous for our country 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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