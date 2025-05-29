Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
35m

“He’s trying to kill the Constitution of the United States in a different way every day.”

Those are the words of Lawrence O’Donnell today as the U.S. Court of International Trade totally condemned the criminal in the White House’s attempt to give to himself what was always only Congress’s role.

Lawrence O’Donnell also condemned the U.S. press for how, all during the 2024 national elections, “The campaign press corps never, ever reported to voters that the Trump proposed tariffs were completely illegal and unconstitutional.”

The criminal is not done. On June 14, during his use of the military for a giant festival for his own birthday, he will have false flags planted for provocations against the millions of protestors – so he can proclaim final national emergency, and declare the total end of the republic, replaced instead with but martial law for himself as dictator.

He’s a criminal egoist. The Congress criminally cowardly. The press, criminally supine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
38m

Is he "chickening out"? Or is it market manipulation?

As to the courts ruling against the regime--who will enforce it this time?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture