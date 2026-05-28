Letters from an American

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Mojave Rich's avatar
Mojave Rich
4h

Our best chance to end all this is a blue wave too big to rig. Thank you Professor for reminding us we’ve been here done that before.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
4hEdited

Zounds. The research that went into tonight’s newsletter, the 1850s parallels, the degradation of our country, the unchecked corruption…

As Heather referenced, the Times reports that at least $67 million (not $7 million, as Heather first said) in National Park entrance fees from all over the country are now being used to fund Trump’s Lysol-Toilet Bowl-Blue Reflecting Pool project and the restoration of 8 historic fountains in Washington DC. Am I shocked? No, more like full of rage that an out-of-control monster adrift in 2-year-old anal fixations about feces, dirt, cleanliness, Obama, God knows what, gets away with shit like this with nobody stopping him.

No one in Washington wanted this. Given the choice between restoring water fountains and keeping our residents’ healthcare, guess which choice 95% of us here would make?

What does need to be said, however, is that Park entrance fees were always intended to be used for the upkeep, maintenance and preservation of nature, native cultural artifacts and the like — of that park. They were NEVER meant to become a transferable slush fund supporting the personal vanity projects of an asshole. And all our national parks, seashores, recreation areas, battlefields and monuments remain massively underfunded, burdened with years-long maintenance backlogs. Why? Because Republicans refuse to pay to maintain public goods and the salaries of those who keep them public, claiming we”re “burdened”by too-high taxes. Clearly, we’re not burdened enough…

Grand corruption breeds utter degradation in the society that tolerates it. Woe to us if we’re too stupid and cheap to figure out a way to both maintain our wonderful natural and cultural legacies, while stopping the grotesque malfeasance of power by a deranged, greedy bastard lost in obsessive-compulsive, Hillbilly-Louis XIV-style, Freudian building disorders.

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