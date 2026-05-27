Letters from an American

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
1hEdited

Thank you Professor Richardson for providing information to fuel us to speak up - everyone, read/listen and speak up!

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress - Be LOUD. Trump/the administration is dangerous for our country 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
1h

Heather's exactly spot-on as to the extent of thuggery metastasizing under criminal Donald.

These ICE agents (and Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Three Percenters, and others to whom Donald wants to feed our tax money) all aim to kill the rule of law. And we've had a most successful previous 80 years, in America and across the world, for many of the institutions and alliances the U.S. nurtured: for democracy, science (including vaccines), open seas, and other forms of navigation and mobility, with education for all to rise.

Donald and his criminal syndicates didn’t kill this, but rode on an already extant criminality, at least since the Powell memo of 1971. That with its far-right foundations set the corporate classes and the rich to rule, in the U.S. and around the world, for all the dictators and demagogues to whom Donald has been kissing up, and all the pedophile and other criminal rings he’s been covering up.

Donald’s tsar of hatreds, Stephen Miller, epitomizes the thug power and brute force of all oligarchs, and Donald’s pal rapists. But we've got great ones among us opposing them, such as Ezra Klein and Yuval Noah Harari in a recent podcast discussing how, among history’s greatest achievements, have been in the cooperation we’ve also much longer enabled.

So I recommend: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NCxS__rtAo

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