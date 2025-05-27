Letters from an American

Linda H's avatar
Linda H
6h

Truly, the emperor has no clothes. Trump vomits out drivel from his own solipsistic mind, and folks around him nod and smile as if what he’s saying makes any sense at all. I feel for the West Point cadets who had to sit through that disrespectful display. The degree to which his utterances have been normalized and sanewashed is beyond belief. Thank goodness we have you to turn down the gas lights, Heather!

Melanie Marie Kill
5h

"In 2018, a group of Russians were able to donate to Mike Johnson's bid for the Louisiana seat he eventually won as the money was funneled through the Texas-based American Ethane company.

While American Ethane was co-founded by American John Houghtaling, at the time it was 88 percent owned by three Russian nationals-Konstantin Nikolaev, Mikhail Yuriev, and Andrey Kunatbaev. Nikolaev is known to be a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin."

"We will take America without firing a shot.

We do not have to invade the US. We will destroy you from within."

- Nikita Khrushchev

January 18th, 1956

210 more comments...

