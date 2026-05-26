Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
42m

The chance of him instigating a nuclear first strike goes up as his cognitive function goes down. And that is terrifying. Just listen to his rhetoric. He REALLY wants to nuke something...

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Mojave Rich's avatar
Mojave Rich
32mEdited

“No attention should be paid to these statements.” This is probably true. Remember when official statements would be made by real Departmental Spokespersons? Now we have his posts on social media. Can’t wait ‘til we can flush this commode. 🚽

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