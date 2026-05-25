Letters from an American

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JustRaven's avatar
JustRaven
2h

Thank you!! Rest up, Dr. Heather, please try to take Memorial Day off. You deserve so much recognition and appreciation for all your efforts to keep We the People informed, engaged and encouraged. 💜 You are a national treasure.

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Jackie Henrion's avatar
Jackie Henrion
2h

Brilliant!

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