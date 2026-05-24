Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
7h

The arch is an abomination, especially in light of this history. Sadly it is just one among many.

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
7hEdited

Thank you Professor Richardson for providing information to fuel us to speak up. Everyone - read/listen to everything happening around us and speak up!

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress - Be LOUD. Trump/the administration is dangerous for our country 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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