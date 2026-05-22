Letters from an American

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Don Plummer's avatar
Don Plummer
1h

How can 34% of Americans still support him?

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
2h

Good to see the mutiny beginning. But the corruption near totally yet engulfs us.

Let’s remember, though, we let the universities be taken over by lawyers, accountants, and “human resources” bureaucrats. We let the departments self-isolate specialized silo by neutered silo.

We let the public schools toss civics and humanities, give up reading whole books, suborn all K-12 to one big captive audience for the billionaire testers. One where none of the peons, none of the serfs may ever ask any question of the anonymous elites and their myth that from A)-B)-C)-D) there is always one correct answer, never anything humanly complicated.

Donald has no complications. A straight-up, predictable fraud, criminal, pal to pedophiles, rapist, murderer, thief.

And we, with our jettisoned Constitution, cowardly, extortion-caving universities, elite law, supine legacy media, hate-fielding social media, Supreme Court on the take, and do-nothing Congress – total corruption, ours.

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