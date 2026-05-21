Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz Corson's avatar
Liz Corson
3h

Thank you Officers Hodges and Dunn! The least we can do to support their fight is call our representatives!

Reply
Share
10 replies
Mary E Plouffe Ph D's avatar
Mary E Plouffe Ph D
4h

All the money in the world can’t buy your vote if you won’t sell it . They have awakened the sleeping giant of democracy.

Reply
Share
14 replies
135 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture