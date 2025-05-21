Letters from an American

Claire C Thompson
3h

I am in utter shock at the inadequacy of this administration to even know the law never mind follow it, but their dismantling of so many of our agencies and utter disregard for the law is intact. The lies and disregard for our citizens wellbeing is astounding. Pushback, resist, do not be quiet. Professor, thank you . Your love for our country and your willingness to keep us informed gives us the confidence to continue with the fight for our Democracy.

Lady Emsworth
3h

"Kristi Noem simply talked over" "RFK Jr. continued to talk over"

This is the GOP/MAGA "strategy" - anyone who says anything you don't like, or don't want to answer - talk over them. No questions answered, no discussions or debate - jut yap, yap ,yap getting louder and louder.

We are being governed by a bunch of screaming toddlers.

