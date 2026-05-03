Letters from an American

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NDO's avatar
NDO
3hEdited

EDITED TO CORRECT: First female TRAINER not Jockey. Today a female jockey won the Derby for the first time!

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Carol Parsons's avatar
Carol Parsons
3h

Thank you for this…a great escape from the chaos all around us!

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