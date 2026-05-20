Letters from an American

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Marie haines's avatar
Marie haines
2h

The utter corruption and stupidity is extraordinary yet the Americans I know are not lifting a finger, just complaining privately. The younger generations have been devastatingly betrayed and forever.

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Joanie's avatar
Joanie
2h

I keep thinking the corruption couldn't get any more intense and then it does. When is Congress going to stand up to this hot mess? I guess we all know the answer to that. We the people must stand up against this - we must get out the vote. It breaks my heart to see how easily Orange and his minions have destroyed this country. And in broad daylight for all the world to see. I suspect it will be long past my time on this earth before this ship is righted. Heartbreaking.

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