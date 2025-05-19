Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
God's avatar
God
6h

They did this in the dark because they scatter when the lights are turned on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
76 replies
Phil Weisberg's avatar
Phil Weisberg
6h

The same rural voters who supported Trump will now pay higher prices, possibly lose a local hospital, and watch billionaires without any compunction to share their wealth horde capital while paying less taxes.

The concept of government working for the common good is totally lost with this administration.

We are seeing such haste to pass a bill so scrutiny is aborted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
312 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture