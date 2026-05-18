Letters from an American

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GigiDimeg's avatar
GigiDimeg
1h

I have no words for how much this tax payer funded event disgusts me. Just this: 🤢🤬🤢🤬🤢🤬

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
1hEdited

A complete and utter falsification of both Christianity and American history. A trashy farce on a stale MAGA saltine cracker.

In Jesus' words, a spectacle filled with "whitewashed sepulchers, which outwardly appear brilliant, yet truly...are filled with...filth" (Matthew: 23-27).

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