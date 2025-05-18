Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Herbst's avatar
Rick Herbst
5h

Professor Richardson, thank you for the excellent post. Your recognition of the Plessy v Ferguson and Brown v Bd of Ed anniversary is an excellent reminder that when inequities exist, there is hope. Hope that we can do better.

Unfortunately, we are regressing, as you recognize and state clearly. Pam Bondi is a disgrace unparalleled in the history of the Department of Justice. She has no business having the title of Attorney General. We are under threat of the loss of rule of law, and when that goes out the window, so does hope - because the structural foundations upon which our democracy is built are blown up.

Our only hope out of the 3 branches is the Judicial. It will require enormous legal resources to battle Trump’s all-consuming quest for power. It is a shaky alternative because the SCOTUS justices at the top are questionably in favor of true rational, logical consideration of issues in front of them v. Advancing a political ideology. Clarence Thomas is arguably the most impeachable.

I thank you for your work. You may realize it or not, but many of us wait for your article to get a glimmer of optimism and insight that reflects our present circumstances in light of our history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
5h

Use this spreadsheet to call/email/write members of Congress. Reach out to your own, as well as those in other states on a specific committee important to a topic you’re sharing. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.”

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
118 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture