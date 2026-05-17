Letters from an American

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
1hEdited

The Contrarian and many friends descended on Edmund Pettus Bridge yesterday with their unmistakeable, original messaging. Among my favorite signs…

“Jim Crow 2.0? No Faux King Way!”

Memes are going to help carry us over the top. Get busy making up your own. Mangling Ogden Nash a bit, policy is fine and dandy, but memes are quicker and slicker…

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TJ's avatar
TJ
1h

These Rethuglicans have kicked a hornets nest. Let’s see how the droves of southern voters will respond to blatant disenfranchisement. How often do we need to go back to Selma and Montgomery? How far back into our history does anyone think this political cult wants to return to our past?… Who’s next on the list in removing their voice, their vote?…

It’s well past time to “Get into some Good Trouble!”

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