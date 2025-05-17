Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

Constance McCutcheon
3h

Pretty soon we U.S. citizens will find ourselves hauled off for questioning, charged with the offense of breathing because any sign of independent life on our part will be seen as a threat to the well-being and peace of mind of a venal maniac who can’t abide the existence of critics. Netanyahu’s stance on Palestinians just about exactly.

Nada Yorke
3h

A reality show for immigrants to compete against each other to win the chance to move their U.S. citizenship applications ahead faster??? What kind of sick mind would think of that? Oh right...the woman who cosplays as law enforcement and shot her puppy in a gravel pit for not performing well :(!!!!

Faux outrage about Comey, but NOTHING about Roger Stone calling for a sitting Senator (Mark Kelly) to be executed for treason because he disagreed with trump?!!!

I think our country has finally fallen down the rabbit hole and need some serious stuff that Caterpillar was smoking!!!

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
