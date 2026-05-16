Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
22m

Trump may be under the thumb of Russia and Putin, but it looks like China may be the winner of the global power vacuum.

Putin's folly in Ukraine has weakened Russia and Xi played Trump like a cheap fiddle.

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JaKsaa's avatar
JaKsaa
11m

#shorts - Drey Dossier responds to Kevin O’Leary 40,000 acre Stratos Data Center in Utah and Trump deregulation on quick profits. (link to audio-video)

*the Stratos Data Center continues from yesterday’s news & protests*

https://substack.com/@thedreydossier/note/c-258281068?r=kxzps&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Stratos Project in Box Elder County. A 40,000-acre data center and natural gas power plant complex in Box Elder County, backed by Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. Nine gigawatts at full capacity. More than double Utah’s entire current power consumption. A 50 percent increase in the state’s carbon emissions.

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