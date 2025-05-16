Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Weisberg's avatar
Phil Weisberg
2h

We can only hope Springsteen is right - that we will survive as a true democracy. For now, skepticism reigns.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
SLR LuckyChix's avatar
SLR LuckyChix
2h

A long habit of not thinking a thing wrong,

gives it a superficial appearance of being

right, and raises at first a formidable outcry

in defense of custom. But the tumult soon

subsides. Time makes more converts than

reason.

Thomas Paine, Common Sense

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture