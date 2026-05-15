Letters from an American

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Ryan McCormick, M.D.'s avatar
Ryan McCormick, M.D.
2hEdited

As a family doctor, I've spent decades watching my patients navigate a system that was imperfect but at least nominally trying. What's happening now is different. The institutions being dismantled — CDC, NIH, FDA — aren't abstractions to me. They're the infrastructure behind every vaccine recommendation I make, many treatment guidelines I follow, every public health crisis I help my patients understand. When those are hollowed out, along with millions kicked off health insurance or unable to afford sky-rocketing premiums, while billions flow to cronies and pardons go to literal felons and criminals, that's not any kind of excusable politics... that's a direct assault on my patients' health, and a moral injury to all of us. We need to say that loudly and clearly, as physicians, and we need to vote like our patients' lives depend on it. Because they freaking do. I'm also going to craft a post that will appeal to both sides regarding the UFC distraction, because that really gets me, granted they are counting on that very desecration "owning the libs" or some anti-American sentiment.

I'll go high. At least higher. Outside the cage they want all Americans inside, fighting like crabs.

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
2h

Don’t just doom scroll. Take the information Professor Richardson provides every day and speak up! Resource below to easily contact all of Congress - Be LOUD. The administration is an embarrassment and dangerous for our country 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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