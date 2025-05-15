Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Constance McCutcheon's avatar
Constance McCutcheon
13m

Trump's claim to be ending the weaponization of anything is pure gaslighting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
18m

Traitor Tulsi Gabbard has to fire people who know and tell truth on U.S. national security.

Her guy, Putin, knows that dictators like himself and his U.S. fat orange acolyte need neither competence nor integrity. The U.S.’s two top, long-serving analysts whom Gabbard fired both had highest respect among America’s best intelligence personnel.

Trouble is, facts and evidence just get in the way of the hate and paranoia drama Putin and the convicted White House criminal White House both serve. That they lie continuously is a given, paired to their contempt for law.

An innocent family in Oklahoma is awoken in the middle of the night by armed agents who refuse to identify themselves as they ransack the home. A private, for-profit prison in Newark, NJ, arrests the mayor and hassles visiting Congress people for daring to see or question the out-of-compliance facility. Foreign, legal college students on the East Coast are rounded up in broad daylight by armed thugs who also refuse to identify themselves. Immigrants are arrested, shackled, and flown out of the country without an iota of due process by sycophants and suck-ups such as Gabbard, Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth, Pam Bondi, J. D. Vance, Kristi Noem, and Tom Homan.

A rash of flagrant lawlessness all for the fat, waddling, orange-drag-queen-made-up convicted criminal in the White House or on another of his obsequious visit-the-dictators tours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture