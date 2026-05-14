Letters from an American

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
2h

We must have the highest voter turnout of all time.

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
2h

Yes, the former Confederacy rises again -- not only on white supremacy.

More, on unaccountable aristocrats, who've contempt for the mere "people."

It now covers, too, historic "aristocratic" grift, Donald as both plaintiff and defendant, with the greatest U.S. corruption ever.

He’s just found a way to get from American taxpayers $10,000,000,000.

No appropriation from Congress, Americans already inured themselves to thievery normalized – all just abstracted: billions just added to the federal debt (whose annual financing only makes the banks richer, the debt worse).

This is the Trump/Epstein class enriching themselves again, above all law again, answerable to none. Do people get hurt? The 1,200 young women and underage girls raped by Donald’s pals got hurt. But then we’ve had decades of school testing to normalize all human hurt.

The tests long ago replaced reading, discussing, and writing essays based on whole books in U.S. schools. Gone, all the human complications in novels, memoirs, histories. Now, only prepping for testing. All machine gradable. All reducing imaginations only to most abstracted rationality conceits: grouping, categorizing, and mechanical linearity as the only causality.

Massive, dehumanized corruption has stolen our democracy. Along with enriching the world’s greatest thieves, none who ever take questions, not from students and teachers, nor from the raped.

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