Letters from an American

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
4hEdited

Are the American people waking up yet or will they allow Trump to completely decimate the country in order to get rid of immigrants and own the libs? After all, he just said into a mic that he does not care about the financial situation of American people.

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brad schrick's avatar
brad schrick
4h

He’s got to go. Now.

And then, the rest of the fake Republicans, the insurrectionists. ( which one is Lincoln ? )

Starting with the 6 corrupt, immoral neoconfederates of the Roberts court. You wrote the book.

14th Amendment. It’s the Law. I can read.

If 75% of us say it, I think it will happen. It doesn’t require any more action, by design.

We seem to be at 65% or so, by the polls, which is staggering in itself.

First, we have to say it. — b.rad

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