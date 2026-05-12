Letters from an American

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Dave Delgardo's avatar
Dave Delgardo
2h

Sent this day to:

Vice President Vance, Acting Secretary Blanche, Secretary Hegseth, Secretary Rubio, Speaker Mike Johnson, Senator John Thune, Senator Alex Padilla, Senator Adam Schiff, Senator Cruz, Senator Graham, Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Congressman Jared Huffman, Congressman Kiley; CC: Donald J Trump.

Dear - - - -

As far back as November 2024, mental health professionals offered that Donald Trump is in cognitive decline. Recently, those professionals renewed that concern with one, renowned Dr. John Gartner, saying, “The Donald Trump you see today is the best you will ever see him. It will only get worse from here.” (The same was once said about my late father.)

We’ve all seen it. The President’s cognitive circumstance is evident in his inability to maintain attention to matters of state, the anger and bitterness of his rhetoric toward those who question him, the puerile (and certainly unpresidential) late night memes posted to social media and the general incoherence with which he speaks publicly.

It is also becoming quite evident that any fealty to Donald Trump – or to his circle of moneyed confidants – is shortsighted and self-defeating. The more our democratic norms teeter, the less these oligarchs will need from you until they will need nothing. And nothing you will be.

Recalling when Jesus cast the merchants and money changers from the temple, Donald Trump must be relieved from office. The process for both Cabinet Members and Members of Congress is explicitly outlined in the Constitution.

Required is your courage. And that courage is required now because “it will only get worse from here.”

Regards,

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Linda Mitchell, KCMO's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO
2h

Why anyone is surprised that the grifting and corruption are only expanding is beyod me

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