Letters from an American

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
3hEdited

So Putin’s “special military operation” is not going as planned. Maybe we all need to stop fighting for a while and try to find a female president without the pathological need to destroy the planet.

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Mojave Rich's avatar
Mojave Rich
3h

We must do as the Hungarians did: a massive turnout that is “too big to rig”.

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