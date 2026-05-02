Letters from an American

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henry sholar's avatar
henry sholar
43m

another impeachable offense to put atop the mountainous pile of accumulated impeachable offenses.

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Steve Brant's avatar
Steve Brant
42mEdited

I pray that the American people will someday understand the big picture… that Donald Trump is a lifelong criminal con man and everything he says is meant to warp reality to suit the purposes of his own need for personal gain! I think we should stop responding to his individual actions as separate actions … and start referring to each of them as continuing parts of this unchanging story… that a criminal con man tricked America into voting him into office twice, with the help of powerful friends in the news media. See the big picture, folks! That’s the only way we defeat this threat!

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