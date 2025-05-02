Letters from an American

Paul Engels
8h

I am curious to learn more about who is raiding people’s homes and snatching them off the streets. It seems that federal officers would not be wearing ski masks. Are these vigilantes? Are they zealous MAGAs with no authority to do what they are doing? If the FBI, Marshall’s Office and Homeland Security say not us then who is it?

JustRaven
8h

This all just makes me feel very sad. How did we get to this point with a completely unqualified demented subhuman man-baby "running this country" to profit himself and his cronies?

Kamala Harris has it right - this country belongs to We the People, and we must join together and do whatever is necessary to prevent the complete ruin of this country and stop the ongoing cruelty to its citizens. It's an uphill battle and likely that the damage from the evisceration of the agencies that kept this country running will last several generations.

=======

"After excoriating the Trump administration’s “narrow, self-serving vision of America where they punish truth tellers, favor loyalists, cash in on their power, and leave everyone to fend for themselves, all while abandoning allies and retreating from the world,” Harris noted that “this is not a vision that Americans want.” She urged the audience to “gear up for the hard work ahead, and please, always remember, this country is ours. It doesn't belong to whoever is in the White House. It belongs to you. It belongs to us. It belongs to ‘We, the People.’”"

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
