Megan Rothery
Megan Rothery
5h

I’d like to see if Brian Kilmeade would have the “guts” to go through the Strait. My guess is hell no. Easy for him to say captains should.

And my usual -

Be LOUD! 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

Georgia Fisanick
Georgia Fisanick
5h

Trump’s first clear hint that news could drive oil prices back down came on Sunday, March 8, not during market hours on Monday. On Sunday he posted on social media that “short‑term oil prices… will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over,” calling the current spike a “very small price to pay” and saying “only fools” thought otherwise.

That message explicitly linked a future development in the war (ending the Iran nuclear threat) to an expected sharp fall in oil prices, and it was widely reported by Monday morning.

On Monday morning. he reinforced the message in public appearances and interviews, saying the war would end “very soon” and predicting lower oil prices as conflict objectives were achieved, but those seemed to be extensions of the prior day’s theme rather than a brand‑new “hint” posted at a precise intraday time.

Around 3:15 p.m. Eastern, markets reacted to headlines that President Trump told CBS News the war with Iran was “very complete, pretty much” and “very far ahead of schedule,” suggesting it could be over soon.

What hit around that time:

1. CBS News reported Trump’s comments in a phone interview in the mid‑afternoon (shared publicly shortly after about 3:15 p.m. ET), framing the Iran war as nearly finished

2. Those remarks triggered a rapid plunge in oil prices, with WTI crude dropping from above 100 dollars toward the mid‑80s and Brent sliding back below 90.

3. As oil reversed lower, U.S. stocks staged a sharp upside reversal: the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all swung from deep losses earlier in the day to finish in positive territory.

Interesting timing CBS, on your choice of when to release the interview. Looking at you, Bari Weiss. Certainly, it was simply fortuitous that Trump decided to make his announcement during the last hour of trading.

Just sayin’…

You can see the intraday chart of SPY with the time of the announcement in the link below.

https://substack.com/@georgiafisanick/note/c-225608319

