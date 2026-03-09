Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bryan Sean McKown's avatar
Bryan Sean McKown
10m

3/8/26 Friday 6 PM Pacific:

The 7th U.S. Soldier has been killed in the Iran War during an "attack on U.S. Troops" in Saudi Arabia. CNN Authors, Piper Hudspeth Blackburn & Isabelle D'Antonio. The soldiers identity will be withheld for 24 hours until the Soldier's family has been notified.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Blippety Blop's avatar
Blippety Blop
just now

Impeach.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture