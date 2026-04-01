Letters from an American

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Robert F. W. Whitlock's avatar
Robert F. W. Whitlock
5d

Trump belongs in jail. Let’s make it so.

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Virginia Witmer's avatar
Virginia Witmer
5d

The current situation is getting beyond imagination. The insults to NATO are unsupportable, the neglect of Ukraine criminal.

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