Letters from an American

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J L Graham's avatar
J L Graham
3h

"putting the U.S. in the odd position of fighting a war to achieve the conditions that existed before it started the war."

Don' it always seem to go that you don't know whacha got till it's gone?

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
2h

Remember what Nancy Pelosi said of Trump--"All roads lead to Putin". He is Putin's creature, no matter what it looks like from outside.

Everything he says is a lie--UNLESS it is a threat to do something horrific. Those promises he/they always keep.

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