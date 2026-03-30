The news has come at us so fast and furiously in 2026 that I’ve hated to take a night off because the doubling-up of news just makes the next night harder. But it hit me today that the last image I had queued up to post for a night off was one of my friend Peter Ralston’s photos, perfect for February because it was titled “Almost March.”

We’re now at March 29 and I have yet to use it.

It’s definitely time for a night off.

Another of Peter’s photos perfectly captures the spring, especially a spring you just know is going to be full of hard work. It’s called “March” and I’m posting it just under the wire. It’s one of my favorites of his.

I’ll be back at it tomorrow.

[Photo, “March,” by Peter Ralston]

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Notes:

You can find Peter at his gallery in Rockport, Maine, or at www.ralstongallery.com.

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