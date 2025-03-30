I actually had things to say tonight, but slept most the day and cannot seem to wake up enough to write coherently. Guessing we’re all tired.
Let’s take the night off, and regroup tomorrow.
[Photo from California's Mount Tamalpais, earlier this month]
Discussion about this post
When you do a month’s work in a week you deserve a rest. Thank you for being such a bright beacon in a dark time.
Get some well deserved rest!!