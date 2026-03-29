Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
1h

“left-wing mob is trying to demolish our heritage, so they can replace it with a new oppressive regime that they alone control.”--DT is a master of projection. Whatever he accuses others of doing is something he did, is doing, or is planning to do. Every accusation is a confession. 

Seizing control of the arts is right out of the Nazi playbook.

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George A. Polisner's avatar
George A. Polisner
1h

Thank you Professor Richardson.

Today I was proud to be shoulder to shoulder with so many people in the United States and around the world who value democracy and are defending the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.

We want economic opportunity and upward mobility for our children, grandchildren, and generations yet to come. We want to feel secure in our homes, communities, and when we travel. We want a world class education system so future generations can compete in a dynamic and rapidly changing world. We want a healthcare system that does not end in having to file for bankruptcy. We want a government that always embraces peace and diplomacy over forever wars. We want blue skies and safe, good tasting water from lead-free taps. We want fairness in the justice system. And no sane person embraces a government rife with corruption and self-dealing.

Regardless of political “side” we all must understand we are being artificially divided and conquered. The past is calling on us to honor the sacrifices made throughout the history of our nation to one day form a "more perfect union" and to finally realize Martin's dream. The fierce urgency of now is calling us to defend democracy and justice as core principles.

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