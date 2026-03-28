Letters from an American

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Susan Rohrbach's avatar
Susan Rohrbach
6hEdited

So Trump is bored with Iran? He starts a war that he is unlikely to win, that affects the world, that is going to raise prices at home, maybe cause a recession, and kill US soldiers—and he's bored? He is an amoral/immoral (if you can be both, he is) man with the wisdom and attention span of a two-year-old, and my kids at 2 were a lot nicer people than he is at 79!

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Michael Abeshouse's avatar
Michael Abeshouse
6h

Sen. Thune and the GOP controlled Senate passed the bill unanimously but today Johnson kissed up to Trump per usual. He went on a tirade that it was a radical Dem scheme and that Republicans probably didn’t read the bill. It was the most ridiculous and dishonest spin I’ve ever heard from a political leader! Johnson is determined to completely abdicate any congressional responsibility on everything so that his boss, Trump, always has free rein to make war, spend and govern at his whim!

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