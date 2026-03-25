Letters from an American

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
4h

I sure hope one day we learn who made the trades. In the meantime - Be LOUD! We deserve better 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
4h

Follow the suspicious trading just minutes before Trump made his Iran announcement with this infographic. Epstein Class Insider Trading: Gas Futures & Trump’s Iran War

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/03/23/investigation-epstein-class-insider-trading-gas-futures-iran-war/

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