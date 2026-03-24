Letters from an American

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Mark Shields's avatar
Mark Shields
14m

Section 4, 25th Amendment

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
16m

And the mountain of lies out of Trump continues to grow. Be LOUD! We deserve better 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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