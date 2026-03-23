Letters from an American

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
2h

The double standards, incompetence and corruption in the administration is 😤 Thank you Professor for keeping us informed so then we can speak up. Be LOUD! 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
1hEdited

"Sitting beside Trump, the prime minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, appeared taken aback."

She literally looked as though her eyes were about to pop right out of her head. Yet she kept her hands folded in her lap, like a delicate, untouched napkin, the way you would expect a master of nonverbal communication to look and act -- full of poise, class, grace -- attributes of true character our wretched, 3-year-old, demented, psychotic criminal will never know a thing about.

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